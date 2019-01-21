Gail India offers three LNG cargoes from Sabine Pass: sources

(Reuters) - (India) has offered three liquefied (LNG) cargoes loading from the terminal in the in 2020, industry sources said on Monday.

The Indian importer has 20-year deals to buy 5.8 million tonnes a year of U.S. LNG, split between and Cheniere Energy's site.

It has offered three cargoes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis from for second-half January, second-half July and first-half November loading, the sources said.

The tender closes on Jan. 22.

