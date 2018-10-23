Global Markets: Asian shares buckle to Saudi anxieties, Italian budget rows

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian shares slumped on Tuesday as a cocktail of negative drivers from Saudi Arabia's diplomatic isolation to fresh worries about trade wars whacked sentiment across the region.

Selling in erased gains made in rally of the previous two sessions, which were led by stimulus hopes, with the MSCI's broadest index of shares outside dropping 2.2 percent. Declines in many regional benchmark indexes also exceeded 2 percent.

European shares are likely to come under pressure with France's CAC and Germany's DAX set to pierce their 2018 lows. Spread-betters see CAC falling 0.6 percent and Dax 0.9 percent. Britain's FTSE is seen falling 0.5 percent.

South Korea's and Hong Kong's Hang Seng both fell 3 percent while Japan's Nikkei lost 2.7 percent. MSCI's index for the region including hit the lowest level since May 2017.

"We've got a few negative factors when market sentiment was already fragile," said Hiroyuki Ueno, at "And earnings from some Japanese companies were weaker than expected, with some starting to blame trade wars."

U.S. stock futures dropped 1.0 percent in On Monday, the lost 0.43 percent as investors kept a wary eye on earnings amid global growth worries. Enthusiasm over some upbeat results was tempered by the growing political uncertainty around the world.

"In short, the world seems to be getting into chaos," said Akira Takei, bond fund manager at

U.S. said on Monday he was not satisfied with what he had heard from about the killing of at its consulate in Turkey, but expressed reluctance to punish the kingdom economically.

While has sought to shield its powerful from the killing, many officials have cast doubt on Riyadh's narrative.

Several countries, including Germany, Britain, and Turkey, have pressed to provide all the facts.

An immediate market focus is on Turkish Tayyip Erdogan, who said he will release information about the investigation in a speech on Tuesday.

Any signs of instability in Saudi Arabia, a major and a big investor in financial markets, could have wide-ranging repercussions.

"Saudi Arabia is involved with many big investment projects. Now we could see some of them held up because of this," an at a Japanese asset management firm.

In Europe, told the on Monday it would stick to its contested 2019 budget plans in defiance of EU fiscal rules.

The European Commision will decide on its response on Tuesday.

The euro slipped 0.2 percent to $1.1440, edging near its Oct. 9 low of $1.14325, its lowest level since mid-August.

Although Italian bond prices rose on relief after did not slap on a negative outlook as the market had feared, yields remained elevated, with 10-year bonds rates more than 3 percentage points above benchmark German bonds.

The British pound lost 0.2 percent to $1.2940, hovering just above this month's low of $1.2922 on fears the Irish border issue and disagreements within Britain's ruling Conservatives over Brexit could see face a serious leadership challenge.

The yen gained 0.4 percent on risk-off mood to 112.42 to the dollar.

The yuan was little changed but stood near Monday's 21-month low of 6.9445 per dollar in the onshore trade on expectations will pursue looser monetary policy to cope with pressure from U.S. on tariffs.

Chinese shares also lost steam after two days of strong gains following guidance from Chinese officials, including Liu He, to major investors to support the sagging stock market.

"Any stimulus by should be viewed not as a boost but as a cushion against a slowing against external headwinds," said analysts at DBS in "This reality was better reflected in the Chinese yuan which continued to trade weaker against the central parity in both the onshore and offshore markets."

fell after Saudi Arabia pledged to play a "responsible role" in energy markets, although sentiment remained nervous in the run-up to U.S. sanctions against Iran's crude exports that start next month.

Saudi Arabia has pledged to keep markets supplied despite its increasing isolation over Khashoggi's killing, easing fears may use as a diplomatic weapon.

Front-month Brent were at $79.51 a barrel, down 0.4 percent.

U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $69.12 a barrel, dropping 0.35 percent.

