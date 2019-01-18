Global Markets - U.S. stocks edge up on defense, healthcare gains; pound firms

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Gains in defense shares as well as helped to keep U.S. stocks in positive territory on Thursday, while an end to the latest chapter in Britain's exit from the European Union, Theresa May's defeat of a confidence vote, lifted sterling.

S&P 500 industrials <.SPLRCI> rose, led by defense contractors and , after U.S. unveiled a revamped U.S. missile defense strategy.

Also among sectors with the biggest gains were materials <.SPLRCM> and health care <.SPXHC>, a sector that has been a laggard this year after having outperformed all other S&P sectors in 2018.

"Stocks have been supported this year by a lot of rebalancing that's going on. There is a ritual in the of buying what was down the most or selling what was up the most the prior year," said John Augustine, for in

Those gains helped to offset declines in other areas. shares fell after it reported disappointing earnings, hot on the heels of similarly weak numbers from earlier in the week.

Investors have also begun to worry that the shutdown is taking a toll on the U.S. said the shutdown would shave 0.13 percent off quarterly economic growth for each week that it continues.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 17.53 points, or 0.07 percent, to 24,224.69, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 8.52 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,624.62 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 19.31 points, or 0.27 percent, to 7,054.00.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> rose 0.04 percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> gained 0.20 percent.

CHINA

Some investors took heart from Beijing's confirmation that Chinese will head to the on Jan. 30 for more negotiations with Recent talks to resolve a protracted trade battle between the U.S. and brought little progress.

Adding to concerns was legislation introduced by U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday that would ban the sale of U.S. chips or other components to or other Chinese makers that violate U.S. sanctions or export control laws.

That came shortly before reported federal prosecutors were investigating allegations that stole trade secrets from U.S. businesses.

European banks tumbled <.SX7E> after France's issued a profit warning, and carmakers <.SXAP> skidded after said he thought was "inclined" to impose tariffs on European cars.

STERLING

Sterling firmed toward a two-month high against the dollar. It was last trading up 0.7 percent at $1.297.

As expected, British May narrowly won a confidence vote late Wednesday and invited other party leaders for talks to try to break the impasse on a agreement.

An outline for a Plan B https://reut.rs/2TVKYfe is due by next Monday and markets are currently assuming that with no easy way she will have to extend the date of Britain's exit from the past the scheduled March 29.

"Risk assets are performing well as of late, despite what's happening with the situation. The confidence vote was a positive step for May," said Charlie Ripley, at in

yields ticked up as better-than-expected economic data offset the trade tensions between and the United States, holding down safe-haven bids for debt.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 1/32 in price to yield 2.7325 percent, compared with 2.729 percent late on Wednesday.

fell after U.S. crude production neared an unprecedented 12 million barrels per day.

Brent crude was last down $0.01 at $61.31 a barrel. U.S. crude was last down $0.27, or 0.52 percent, at $52.04 per barrel.

