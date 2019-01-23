Government appoints Piyush Goyal as interim finance minister as Jaitley gets medical treatment

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian government has appointed Piyush Goyal as its interim finance minister as the current Finance Minister Arun Jaitley receives medical treatment, the president's office said in a statement.
Jaitley would not be presenting the interim budget next week, according to a source familiar with the matter. The government has not commented on Jaitley's medical condition.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Edited by Martin Howell)
