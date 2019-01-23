Government appoints Piyush Goyal as interim finance minister as Jaitley gets medical treatment

JUST IN
Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian government has appointed Piyush Goyal as its interim finance minister as the current Finance Minister Arun Jaitley receives medical treatment, the president's office said in a statement.

Jaitley would not be presenting the interim budget next week, according to a source familiar with the matter. The government has not commented on Jaitley's medical condition.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Edited by Martin Howell)

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 21:39 IST

