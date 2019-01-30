JUST IN
Health insurer Anthem's fourth-quarter revenue rises 3 percent

Reuters 

(Reuters) - Anthem Inc reported a 3 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday as the health insurer benefited from premium rate increases.

Net income fell to $424 million, or $1.61 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.23 billion, or $4.67 per share, a year earlier when the company benefited from changes to the U.S. tax law.

Total revenue rose to $23.37 billion from $22.68 billion a year ago.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 16:41 IST

