IIHB OTT Survey: Pankaj Tripathi grabs top spot, Nawazuddin Siddiqui second

Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB) survey "OTT Badshahs" has ranked versatile actor Pankaj Tripathi in the top spot. He is followed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pratik Gandhi ranked at No 2 and No 3, respectively.
According to the IIHB study, Tripathi's personality and performances stand out. “He has style, he has panache. At the same time he has maturity and gravitas. His choice of roles too is well curated and carefully calibrated to show the enormous range of his histrionic skills. For now, Pankaj Tripathi is the undoubted King of Kings in OTT today” says Dr Sandeep Goyal, chief mentor of IIHB.
While Nawazuddin and Rajkumar Rao are no surprises in the top rungs, it is Amit Sadh who suprises with his name near the top. The fact that he ranks ahead of big names like Vicky Kaushal, Saif Ali Khan, Manoj Bajpayee and Anil Kapoor is a clear indication of his talent and prowess.
All the leading male actors on OTT were rated on more than 33 attributes, including confidence, unconventionality and versatility.
When only the Top 10 attribues (out of the 33 parameters) of OTT are taken into account, Nawazuddin Siddiqui narrowly noses ahead of the entire pack. Saif Ali Khan and Manoj Bajpayee also jump the queue somewhat.
