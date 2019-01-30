Koenigsegg super cars team up with Saab successor to go electric

By Esha Vaish

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The Chinese-backed company born from the remnants of bankrupt Swedish automaker is investing 150 million euros ($171 million) in a venture with Swedish super Koenigsegg, in a move that could see them develop new electric models.

AB (NEVS), in which China's Evergrande Health recently became the majority investor, said it would take a 65 percent stake in a new joint venture to "develop a product for new and untapped segments."

will hold the rest, and contribute intellectual property (IP), and product design.

The deal deepens China's exposure to Swedish automakers, with owning and the largest investor in truckmaker AB Volvo, and another Chinese investor having created NEVS in 2012 after buying the core assets and IP rights of Automobile following its demise.

NEVS, which owns in Trollhättan in and in and plans another in Shanghai, has been trying to establish itself as a pure electric automaker, but has yet to produce a car.

Evergrande Health's $930 million cash infusion into NEVS, announced this month, was seen as a second lifeline, giving it funds to develop costly electric vehicles and access to new auto technologies, where Evergrande is expanding.

The Chinese firm is a unit of Evergrande Group and is a former investor in U.S. Faraday Future.

Tuesday's deal will give NEVS a 20 percent stake in and could potentially pave the way for it to begin delivering products to the market, with its loose partnership with Chuxing, China's Uber, yet to yield anything concrete.

" is an enticing company developing advanced and with a customer base that is one of a kind ... We have both competencies and facilities to support Koenigsegg on their journey forward," NEVS said.

Koenigsegg, backed by U.S. and Norwegian investors, sought to buy after its 2011 collapse but the deal never materialised. While the luxury brand has built a plug-in hybrid, it has yet to develop a fully electric vehicle.

Tesla's sales success in recent years has shown that a market for luxury electric cars exists, pushing traditional carmakers including Volkswagen's and Porsche, and Tata Motors' Jaguar to develop their own versions.

In the where Koenigsegg operates, however, has said it may introduce an electric version after 2022, while Volkswagen's Lamborghini has expressed willingness to explore the area.

($1 = 0.8750 euros)

(Reporting by in Stockholm and Yilei Sun; Editing by Mark Potter)

