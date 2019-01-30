Wall Street opens higher on Apple, Boeing boost

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, as results from and Co calmed nerves ahead of the Federal Reserve's update on monetary policy and fresh U.S.- trade talks.

The rose 246.56 points, or 1.00 percent, at the open to 24,826.52. The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.62 points, or 0.52 percent, at 2,653.62. The Composite gained 66.50 points, or 0.95 percent, to 7,094.79 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)