More Chinese provinces cut growth targets this year as gloom spreads

By Ryan Woo

BEIJING (Reuters) - More Chinese provinces have cut their annual growth targets in 2019 than the year before, a sign of deepening pessimism among local governments amid weakening domestic demand and an prolonged trade dispute with the

The lower regional targets reinforce expectations of a further slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy this year, after 2018 expanded at its slowest pace in nearly three decades.

Of China's 31 provinces, regions and municipalities, at least 23 cut their economic growth targets for this year, according to provincial announcements this month. In 2018, 17 provinces set lower targets.

Shandong, China's third-richest province, has yet to announce its 2019 target.

Five provinces - Sichuan, Hebei, Guizhou, and - kept their targets unchanged from last year. That compares with 12 provinces that maintained their targets in 2018.

Only one province - - raised its target, encouraged by an emerging

"The new provincial targets reflect the challenges faced by Export-driven coastal areas are facing the risk of lower growth amid uncertainty from the U.S.- trade war," said Tommy Xie, at in

" will remain the key source of growth due to the rise of consumption and services," Xie said.

The downward revisions also imply China will set a lower national growth target this year, probably in the 6-6.5 percent range, he added.

Growth cooled to 6.6 percent last year, the slowest pace since 1990, as a multi-year campaign to curb risky lending practices squeezed access to corporate financing, particularly for private firms. A longer-term effort to rein in polluting and low-value industries also hurt factory output.

Moreover, China's vast services sector has lost steam, while an increasingly cautious consumer outlook dulled

The trade dispute with the also hammered Chinese exporters. Export-oriented provinces such as Guangdong, and all missed their 2018 economic growth targets.

"Some provinces in exposed to exports could feel a bigger impact from the trade war this year," said Yu Pingkang, chief at in

"I personally believe the trade tensions could ease temporarily in March, but they won't be resolved once and for all. The U.S. won't easily give it up, and the pressure could come back in the (U.S.) election year of 2020."

Chinese and U.S. officials are meeting in this week seeking to end their bruising trade dispute, though sources say they are still far apart on some issues.

said on Monday the expects significant progress in the talks, but the two sides will be tackling "complicated issues", including how to enforce any deal.

Beijing may unveil more fiscal stimulus during the annual parliamentary meeting in March, including bigger tax cuts and more infrastructure spending, after a raft of growth boosting measures last year.

At the meeting, the government is expected to unveil a lower annual GDP growth target of 6-6.5 percent, policy sources previously told

The government last year set a target of around 6.5 percent.

Last year, 15 provinces, regions and municipalities met or exceeded their growth targets, including Beijing, Shanghai, Zhejiang, Henan, Sichuan, and

An almost equal number missed their targets. Among them, Inner Mongolia, Tianjin, Hainan, Heilongjiang, and Xinjiang fared more poorly than others, undershooting their goals by at least 1 percentage point.

was the worst - missing its target by 2.5 percentage points.

Local officials said the municipality, which accounted for 2.3 percent of China's $13 trillion economy last year, was weighed down by an ongoing restructuring of its industries.

Province/reg 2018 GDP 2018 GDP 2019 GDP Change

ion/municipa growth target target

lity (percent) (percent) (percent)

6.8 around 7 6-6.5 cut

6.7 at least 7 at least cut

6.5

6.6 at least 7 not not

announced available

yet yet

7.1 around 7 around 6.5 cut

7.6 around 7.5 7-7.5 cut

8 around 7.5 around 7.5 unchanged

7.8 around 7.5 7.5-8 raised

around around 6.5 around 6.5 unchanged

6.6

7.8 around 8 7.5-8 cut

8.3 around 8.5 8-8.5 cut

6.6 around 6.5 6-6.5 cut

Beijing 6.6 around 6.5 6-6.5 cut

8.02 at least 8 7.5-8 cut

5.7 around 6.5 to set not

growth available

target yet

similar to

national

target

Shaanxi 8.3 around 8 7.5-8 cut

Inner 5.3 6.5 around 6 cut

Mongolia

Autonomous

Region

Jiangxi 8.7 around 8.5 8-8.5 cut

Guangxi 6.8 7-7.5 around 7 cut

Zhuang

Autonomous

Region

3.6 5 around 4.5 cut

6 around 8.5 6 cut

Heilongjiang around 5 8.5 at least 5 cut

4.5 around 6 5-6 cut

Yunnan 8.9 8.5 around 8.5 cut

Shanxi 6.7 6.5 around 6.3 cut

9.1 around 10 around 10 unchanged

Xinjiang around 6 around 7 around 5.5 cut

Uighur

Autonomous

Region

6.3 around 6 around 6 unchanged

5.8 at least 7 7-7.5 minimum

growth

target

unchanged

Ningxia Hui 7 around 7.5 6.5-7 cut

Autonomous

Region

Qinghai 7.2 around 7 6.5-7 cut

Tibet around 10 10 around 10 cut

Autonomous

Region

($1 = 6.7437 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Ryan Woo; Additional reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam & Kim Coghill)

