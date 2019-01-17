Morgan Stanley quarterly profit more than doubles

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley's fourth-quarter profit more than doubled from a year earlier when it recorded a $1 billion charge due to changes in the U.S. law.

Net income applicable to jumped to $1.53 billion, or 80 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $643 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier. [LINK]

On an adjusted basis, the earned 73 cents per share, compared with 84 cents per share a year ago.

Analysts on average were looking for 89 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)