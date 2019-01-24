Offices of Videocon, NuPower Renewables raided - CBI source

-
ALSO READ
Documents being submitted to CVC: CBI sources on Alok Verma case
CBI books 7 HAL officials for corruption
Swamy asks PM to not remove CBI Director on basis of CVC report
Court asks CBI DIG to appear before it in corruption case on Tuesday
CBI files charge sheet against Chidambaram's wife in Saradha scam
-
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's federal investigating agency raided four locations owned by Videocon Industries and NuPower Renewables, a source from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Thursday.
It was the latest development in a controversy over allegations that former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar had favored Videocon, a consumer electronics and energy exploration firm, in the bank's lending practices. Kochhar resigned from the bank last October.
Videocon's founders had an investment in a renewable energy company founded by Kochhar's husband, Deepak Kochhar.
Television channels reported on Thursday that the CBI had filed a formal complaint against Venugopal Dhoot, chairman of Videocon, and Deepak Kochhar, co-founder of NuPower Renewables.
Shares in ICICI Bank fell as much as 1.5 percent after the news.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Swati Bhat; editing by Darren Schuettler)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU