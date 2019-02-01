RCom turns to bankruptcy court to resolve debt woes

(Reuters) - India's Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) on Friday said it will seek fast track resolution through National Company Law Tribunal, the court that deals with bankruptcy cases, to resolve its debt position.
The company said lenders had not received any proceeds from its asset monetization plans, and that its overall debt resolution process had not made any progress.
(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU