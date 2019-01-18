Skadden law firm, linked to Manafort, settles U.S. case on Ukraine work

By and Mark Hosenball

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A firm whose work has come under scrutiny in U.S. Robert Mueller's probe reached a settlement with federal prosecutors on Thursday, acknowledging it should have registered as a foreign agent for a 2012 report aimed at discrediting a former of

Skadden, Arps, Slate, LLP agreed to turn over $4.6 million, the amount it was paid for the report, and retroactively register as a foreign agent as part of the deal with the

The department said in a release that a partner in 2013 had provided false statements to agents overseeing foreign lobbying disclosures, masking "that its report was part of a Ukrainian foreign influence campaign."

One former lawyer, Alex van der Zwaan, has already been caught up in scrutiny over the report, serving 30 days in prison last year for lying to FBI agents. He had worked on the report for and Rick Gates, two senior officials in Donald Trump's 2016 U.S. campaign who have also pleaded guilty in connection with Mueller's probe.

said in a statement that the settlement brought "closure with the U.S. government" on the matter and vowed to take steps to "prevent anything similar from happening again."

The deal highlights the outsize role the Foreign Agents Registration Act - a rarely prosecuted requiring disclosure of advocacy work on behalf of foreign interests - has played in Mueller's investigation and a series of spin off probes.

Manafort, Gates, former and his ex-business partner Bijan Rafiekian, and were all ensnared by inquiries that in part focused on possible violations of that

Skadden produced the 187-page report in 2012 at Manafort's behest. Ostensibly it was meant to be an objective review of the Ukrainian government's prosecution of Yulia Tymoshenko, the country's former who was convicted in 2011 on corruption charges and sentenced to seven years in prison.

But in reality the report was used by the of Viktor Yanukovych, who was then one of Manafort's main clients, to justify Tymoshenko's pretrial detention to the European Court of Human Rights, as well as to influence U.S. lawmakers.

While the Ukrainian disclosed a $12,000 contract with Skadden, the law firm was covertly paid $4.66 million by a Ukrainian through a Cypriot controlled by Skadden also advised on a second potential prosecution of Tymoshenko, the Justice Department said.

"The arrangements with the Ukrainian business person, the amounts paid, and advice on a second criminal prosecution of Tymoshenko were not disclosed in connection with the issuance of the Report," the Justice Department said in its release.

One of the leading Skadden partners involved in producing the report was Gregory Craig, who once served as Craig left Skadden last year. Former Republican Congressman with the Mercury lobbying Tony Podesta, brother of longtime and Obama John Podesta, were also engaged at one point or another to represent the same Ukrainian political faction that had hired

Last year Mueller referred investigations into the Ukraine-related work of Craig, Weber and Podesta to federal prosecutors in Manhattan, according to multiple James Margolin, a for the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan, declined to comment.

While the Justice Department's release on Thursday did not name the partner who allegedly provided false information to investigators, they were almost certainly referring to Craig, said Renato Mariotti, a former in

As part of the settlement, Skadden agreed to continue to make its employees available for interviews or testimony, including before any federal grand juries or trials.

Mariotti said the settlement appeared to be "setting the stage for Skadden to cooperate against "

Craig, Weber and Podesta did not respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by in Washington and in New York; additional reporting by and Karen Freifeld; editing by Richard Changand Leslie Adler)

