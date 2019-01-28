Subaru restarts production at Japan car factory

(Reuters) - Corp said it restarted its sole in on Monday after halting the plant for almost two weeks due to a suspected defect in a power- component.

The company said in a statement it did not yet know what impact the production halt would have on its earnings, which are already on track for a third straight annual drop.

The stoppage at the plant, one of Subaru's only two factories worldwide and accounting for roughly 60 percent of its global production, started from the night shift on Jan. 16.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by and Himani Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)