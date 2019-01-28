Subaru restarts production at Japan car factory

-
TOKYO (Reuters) - Subaru Corp said it restarted its sole car factory in Japan on Monday after halting the plant for almost two weeks due to a suspected defect in a power-steering component.
The company said in a statement it did not yet know what impact the production halt would have on its earnings, which are already on track for a third straight annual drop.
The stoppage at the plant, one of Subaru's only two factories worldwide and accounting for roughly 60 percent of its global production, started from the night shift on Jan. 16.
