Sun Pharma asks SEBI to examine media report

Reuters 

(Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Friday asked India's capital markets regulator to look into a media report about an alleged complaint by a whistleblower that led to a sell-off in the company's shares.

In a letter to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Sun Pharma said there was "great asymmetry in the information circulating between analysts, investors and media leading to intense speculation."

First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 17:30 IST

