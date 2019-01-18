Sun Pharma asks SEBI to examine media report

(Reuters) - on Friday asked India's capital markets regulator to look into a media report about an alleged complaint by a that led to a sell-off in the company's shares.

In a letter to the (SEBI), said there was "great asymmetry in the information circulating between analysts, investors and media leading to intense speculation."

(Reporting by in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)