Tata Group in talks to buy majority stake in Jet Airways: CNBC-TV18

(Reuters) - India's is in talks to buy a stake in and its loyalty program, channel CNBC- reported on Monday, citing sources.

aims to buy the 51 percent stake owned by founder, Naresh Goyal, and Etihad Airways' 24 percent stake, the station reported. Tata aims to merge Jet with its full-service carrier Vistara which it owns in partnership with Singapore Airlines, it said.

Tata said in a statement it will not comment on speculation. Jet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Martin Howell)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)