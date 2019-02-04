Telecom disputes tribunal exempts RCom from one-time spectrum charge

(Reuters) - India's said on Monday that the (TDSAT) has exempted the company's spectrum holdings in and bands from a one-time spectrum charge (OTSC).

TDSAT also directed the Department of Telecommunications(DoT) to return a 20 billion rupees ($278.55 million) made by the debt-laden company, RCom said.

TDSAT upheld Rcom's petition against DoT, challenging DoT's decision to impose one-time spectrum charge (OTSC) on its contracted and spectrum resources.

($1 = 71.8000 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

