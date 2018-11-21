JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

Harvesting in a trade war: U.S. crops rot as storage costs soar
Business Standard

Trump thanks Saudi Arabia over oil prices, urges further drop

Reuters  |  WASHINGTON 

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised Saudi Arabia over recent oil prices and called for prices to go even lower, likening it to "a big tax cut" that could boost the U.S. and global economies.

"Oil prices getting lower. Great! Like a big Tax Cut for America and the World. Enjoy! $54, was just $82. Thank you to Saudi Arabia, but let's go lower!"

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, November 21 2018. 18:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements