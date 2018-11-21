Trump thanks Saudi Arabia over oil prices, urges further drop

-
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised Saudi Arabia over recent oil prices and called for prices to go even lower, likening it to "a big tax cut" that could boost the U.S. and global economies.
"Oil prices getting lower. Great! Like a big Tax Cut for America and the World. Enjoy! $54, was just $82. Thank you to Saudi Arabia, but let's go lower!"
(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
