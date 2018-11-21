Trump thanks Saudi Arabia over oil prices, urges further drop

(Reuters) - U.S. on Wednesday praised over and called for prices to go even lower, likening it to "a big tax cut" that could boost the U.S. and global economies.

"Oil prices getting lower. Great! Like a big Tax Cut for and the World. Enjoy! $54, was just $82. Thank you to Saudi Arabia, but let's go lower!"

(Reporting by and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)