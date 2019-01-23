JUST IN
U.S. Fed investigating Deutsche's role in Danske money laundering: Bloomberg

Reuters  |  FRANKFURT 

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve is investigating Deutsche Bank's role in a money laundering scheme that has embroiled both it and Denmark's Danske Bank, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Bloomberg, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, said that the Fed's investigation was at an early stage.

The U.S. central bank is investigating whether Deutsche Bank in New York properly monitored the transfer of funds it performed on behalf of Danske from its Estonia branch, the report added.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 13:35 IST

