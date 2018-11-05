UK new car sales fell 3 percent in October: preliminary data

(Reuters) - British new fell by an annual 3 percent in October, preliminary data released by a showed on Monday.

Sales have been hit in recent months by more stringent emissions rules disrupting the supply of vehicles, double-digit drops in diesel demand and uncertainty around Brexit, the (SMMT) has said.

Demand in Europe's second-largest autos market fell by around 7 percent in the first 10 months of the year, the body said.

The SMMT will publish the final figures for October at 0900 GMT.

