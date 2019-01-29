Wall Street futures flat, eyes on China impact

By Sruthi Shankar

(Reuters) - stock market was set to open roughly flat on Tuesday, stabilizing after a slide a day earlier driven by concerns that the fallout from the U.S.- trade dispute could be set to dominate the corporate earnings season and weaken profits.

Initial releases in a bumper day of results on Tuesday showed rising 5.8 percent in premarket trading after beating profit estimates, while Inc fell 1.7 percent and plunged about 8 percent.

Wall Street sold off on Monday after and joined a growing list of to blame a slowdown in for the grim forecasts.

Whirlpool Corp, another major China-linked business, dropped 5.6 percent after the warned of a higher tax bill, costs and a strong dollar hitting its 2019 profit and revenue.

In a potential setback to the progress in U.S- trade talks, the Justice Department leveled charges against China's days before a high-level meeting between the two countries in Washington, aimed to tackle a prolonged tariff war that has roiled financial markets.

Reports this week from high-profile including Apple Inc, which has already issued a sales alert due to weak demand from China, and could worsen the fears.

Although earnings have largely surpassed Wall Street's expectations, helping the S&P 500 climb about 12 percent from its December lows, worries about slowing global growth have tempered expectations.

Since the reporting season began two weeks ago, analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter profit growth have stayed steady at about 14 percent, but expectations for 2019 earnings growth have dropped to 5.6 percent from 6.3 percent, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

At 6:59 a.m. ET, Dow were down 2 points, or 0.01 percent. S&P 500 remained unchanged and Nasdaq 100 were down 3 points, or 0.04 percent.

The Federal Reserve begins a two-day meeting on interest rate on Tuesday. After raising rates gradually last year, the central is taking a wait-and-see approach to further tightening in the face of an overseas slowdown and market volatility.

fell after the drugmaker forecast full-year revenue below analysts' estimate.

Harley-Davidson dropped after the reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hit by declining sales in the

plunged 6.2 percent after the power provider filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late on Tuesday, succumbing to liabilities stemming from wildfires in in 2017 and 2018.

(Reporting by and in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)