White House says March 1 is hard deadline for China trade deal

(Reuters) - sees March 1 as a hard deadline to reach a trade deal with China, the said on Thursday, saying U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods will be hiked if an agreement is not reached by then.

" has reiterated that the 90-day process agreed to in represents a hard deadline, and that tariffs will increase unless the and reach a satisfactory outcome by March 1," the said after two days of trade talks between top U.S. and Chinese officials.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Dan Grebler)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)