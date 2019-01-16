World stocks rise; sterling up ahead of May vote

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Major world stock indexes rose on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 supported by gains in U.S. after strong earnings, while the pound edged up ahead of a no-confidence vote in

Investors saw potential for legislative deadlock forcing to delay its departure from the following the parliamentary defeat of May's deal late Tuesday. The no confidence vote is expected at 1900 GMT.

May is expected to survive the vote, sponsored by the main opposition Expectations of a softer - perhaps incorporating the Labour Party's idea of membership of a permanent customs union - gave support to the pound.

Sterling was last trading at $1.2868, up 0.08 percent on the day.

Stocks had mostly priced in the vote's defeat and were trading higher. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.52 percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.28 percent.

On Wall Street, strong earnings from and as well as a multibillion-dollar deal in the fintech sector kept stocks in positive territory.

"The fact that and laid the groundwork for not being as bad as markets thought made it easier for Goldman and Bank of America," said Michael Antonelli, managing director, at Robert W. Baird in

The rose 149.65 points, or 0.62 percent, to 24,215.24, the S&P 500 gained 10.4 points, or 0.40 percent, to 2,620.7 and the Nasdaq Composite added 33.52 points, or 0.48 percent, to 7,057.35.

The dollar rose against the as the zone single currency was pushed lower by worries about the zone's economy, with the down 0.11 percent to $1.1402.

Earlier this week, data showed barely escaped a recession in the second half of 2018 and warned on Tuesday the euro zone was weaker than anticipated.

In sovereign debt markets, British government bonds underperformed versus German peers in early trade.

yields rose as stronger-than-forecast results from two major banks lifted Wall Street, reducing safe-haven demand for debt.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 6/32 in price to yield 2.7272 percent, from 2.708 percent late on Tuesday.

eased after climbing about 3 percent in the previous session, with worries about the global and forecasts of swelling U.S. production hurting sentiment.

Brent crude futures were last down 19 cents or 0.31 percent at $60.45 a barrel.

U.S. crude was last down 35 cents, or 0.67 percent, at $51.76 per barrel.

