Auto-component units face 14-16% fall in revenue: CRISIL SME Tracker

-
ALSO READ
Courier SMEs' cup of woe spills over, shows CRISIL SME Tracker
Small, medium shipbreakers face contraction in revenue: CRISIL SME Tracker
Aatmanirbhar Bharat offers MSMEs short-term respite: Crisil SME Tracker
Auto component firms see capacity utilisation doubling to 60-95% levels
MSME margins to shrink on Covid-induced loss of demand: CRISIL SME Tracker
-
Sales of automotive components will be dented this fiscal as demand for automobiles plunges to a decadal low after the Covid-19 pandemic acted as a brake on demand, and lockdowns caused supply-chain disruptions and labour shortages.
Small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which make up a third of the sector, have been badly hit.
Revenues of auto-component SMEs could plunge 14-16 per cent year-on-year in the current fiscal year. Much of the decline will result from lower demand from tier-1 units catering to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Replacement demand, the other major source of revenue, could fall for the first time in over a decade owing to lesser usage of personal and commercial vehicles.
While discretionary purchases of vehicles have taken a back seat, lower freight demand has hurt sales of commercial vehicles.
Exports are expected to decline 10-12 per cent in value terms, as demand from key markets abroad is subdued because of the pandemic. There are some signs of revival in a few destinations, though.
SMEs in the sector are largely tier-2 and tier-3 players catering to tier-1 manufacturers, the replacement market, OEMs and exports.
However, demand for tractors has been resilient owing to better farm income prospects and government support. This will help SMEs catering to this segment.
Tractor production volumes are forecast to rise about 12 per cent year-on-year, while that of other segments could plunge 15-30 per cent.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU