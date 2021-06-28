Individuals need not obtain IEC to import for personal use: Expert

-
ALSO READ
From cotton to sugar imports, here's an overview of India-Pak trade ties
Both exports and imports record growth in December; first time since Feb
Logistics policy to go to Cabinet for approval, aims to ease goods movement
Feb exports dip 0.25% after rising three months due to uncertainties abroad
MCA signs pact with CBIC for data exchange to boost regulatory enforcement
-
Q. We had filed an advance bill of entry before the arrival of the vessel. Due to a fire in our factory, we want the imported goods to be deposited in a public bonded warehouse and cleared from there when our factory resumes normal operations. Can we request the Customs to allow that?
Yes. As per Section 46(5) of the Customs Act, 1962, “If the proper officer is satisfied that the interests of revenue are not prejudicially affected and that there was no fraudulent intention, he may permit substitution of a bill of entry for home consumption for a bill of entry for warehousing or vice versa”. So, you may request the Customs, and after getting permission, file a bill of entry for warehousing. However, in such cases, the date of submission of the revised bill of entry will be the relevant date for determination of rate duty and tariff valuation. The Customs can refuse permission under Section 46(5) if the interests of revenue are adversely affected.
Q. I want to import some items for my personal use as an individual. Is it necessary for me to obtain an Importer Exporter Code number (IEC), in my name?
No. As per Para 2.07(a)(iii) of Handbook of Procedures, Vol. 1 (HBP), persons importing or exporting goods for personal use not connected with trade or manufacture or agriculture, are exempted from obtaining IEC. Para 2.07(b)(5) of HBP says that persons/institutions /hospitals importing or exporting goods for personal use, not connected with trade or manufacture or agriculture, must use the IEC IIHIE0153E while importing the goods.
Q. We have a charitable trust that besides a number of charitable activities also runs a hostel for students. The trust collects nominal rents from the students. Are we required to charge GST on such rent income?
CBEC Circular no. 32/06/2018-GST, dated February 12, 2018, clarifies that “hostel accommodation services do not fall within the ambit of charitable activities as defined in para 2(r) of notification No. 12/2017-C.T. (Rate). However, services by a hotel, inn, guest house, club or campsite, by whatever name called, for residential or lodging purposes, having declared tariff of a unit of accommodation below one thousand rupees per day or equivalent are exempt. Thus, accommodation service in hostels including by Trusts having declared tariff below one thousand rupees per day is exempt. [Sl. No.14 of notification No. 12/2017-C.T. (Rate) refers]”.
Q. We have imported some goods at concessional duty rates following the procedures prescribed in the Customs (Import of Goods at Concessional Rate of Duty) Rules, 2017. We are unable to utilise the goods. Can we re-export them?
Yes. Rule 7 of the said Rules allows re-export of such goods within six months from the date of import with the permission of the Customs authorities having jurisdiction over your factory. The value of such goods for re-export must not be less than the value of the said goods at the time of import.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU