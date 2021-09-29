Recovery in volumes, shift to non-voice to lift ITeS SMEs: CRISIL Tracker

-
ALSO READ
Transition to non-voice to boost ITeS players' margins: Crisil SME Tracker
Supplies to IT/ITeS parent firms eligible for refunds, clarifies CBIC
Home sales more than double in Q3CY21 on robust hiring, pay hike in IT/ITES
STPIs reinvent as IT/ITeS players prefer WFH, eye other emerging verticals
Stage set for Indian small biz to build global brands: Amazon's Broussard
-
Small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which account for 20-40 per cent of the Indian IT enabled services (ITeS) sector’s revenue, have a host of positives to lean on in the current fiscal year (FY22).
The sector operates in three key segments -- customer relationship management (CRM), knowledge, and transactions.
In the last fiscal year (FY21), the Indian ITeS sector generated about ~2.7 trillion in revenue. Exports contributed some 90 per cent of this, with CRM accounting for 38 per cent. The domestic industry accounted for only about 10 per cent of revenue, with CRM accounting for a whopping 80 per cent share.
In FY22, the CRM segment is set for an optical recovery in volume, though intense competition from the Philippines will continue to impede full recovery. Thus, SMEs having a large exposure to CRM are expected to see volume recovery.
CRM volumes are expected to bounce back amid increasing adoption of robotic process automation, such as chat bots, to transition from pure voice-based services to non-voice-based services.
Government-backed projects, such as Digital India, and demand from the health care industry are expected to boost revenue by 7-10 per cent year-on-year.
Domestic knowledge and transaction services, though having a low share of about 20 per cent, are also expected to benefit from increasing demand from government-backed projects.
On top of all this, operating margins are also likely to expand, with demand revival leading to a pick-up in volume and billing rates in premium digital services.
The message in this milieu is that SMEs transitioning to non-voice services are expected to fare better, as they help save costs and improve productivity, thereby easing pressure on margins.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU