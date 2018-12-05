158 million ear-worn devices to be shipped across globe by 2022: Gartner

Hear, hear According to Gartner, Inc. ear-worn devices will see tremendous growth in the coming years with the research and advisory company making a forecast that by 2022, as many as 158 million units will be shipped across the globe, nearly five times the 2018 levels of 33.44 million.

Called hearables, these devices such as Apple AirPods, Samsung’s IconX and Plantronics’ BackBeat FIT will outnumber any other category, be it smartwatches, wrist bands, head-mounted display or anything else. At current levels, smartwatches are the most popular device with the projected ...