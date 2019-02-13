70% firms using biometric authentication will use smartphone apps: Gartner

Biometric authentication According to Gartner, Inc., 70 per cent of organisations using biometric authentication for workforce access will implement it via smartphone apps in the near future.

In 2018, this figure was less than 5 per cent. The factors driving this shift are lower costs and improved user experience/customer experience (UX/CX) is fuelling this increasing interest in biometric authentication. “Security and risk management leaders, responsible for identity and access management and fraud prevention, continue to seek approaches for identity corroboration that balance trust ...