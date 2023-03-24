JUST IN
One rule needed for those offering banking services: RBI Dy Guv Sankar
NBFC round table: There are huge opportunities for growth, say experts
Private Banks round table: CEOs see vast scope in consumer credit
PSBs round table: Public sector bankers confident about recouping mkt share
Secured vs unsecured loan debate can't ignore financial inclusion: SFBs
Sovereign green bonds a benchmark for private green funding: RBI DG Rao
The perfect moment for innovation or 'anusandhan' is now: Six reasons
HDFC Bank's Sashidhar Jagdishan is 'BS Banker of the Year 2022'
2022 newsmakers: From Russia-Ukraine conflict to crypto collapse, and more
From Commonwealth Games to Fifa WC, 2022 was a year of reset for sports
You are here: Home » Specials Â» News
One rule needed for those offering banking services: RBI Dy Guv Sankar
icon-arrow-left
Scripting a new beginning: NBFCs are well-placed to pursue growth
Business Standard

A 'less cash' society is more achievable than a 'cashless' one: Experts

'All of us are grappling with what kind of business model is sustainable', said Rishi Gupta

Topics
Digital Payments | Cashless India | Cashless transactions

BS Reporter 

digital payment

While digital payments have grown by leaps and bounds in the last five years, with the pandemic providing a huge push, a “cashless” society is still a far-fetched dream for India. However, a “less-cash” society is something that can be achieved in the medium term, panellists at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit on Digital and Payment Banks agreed. They included Dilip Asbe, Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), National Payments Corporation of India; Rishi Gupta, MD & CEO, Fino Payments Bank; Sandeep Ghosh, Group Country Manager, India & South Asia, Visa; Parag Rao, Country Head - Payments Business, Consumer Finance, Digital Banking & Marketing, HDFC Bank; Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, Chief Operating Officer, Airtel Payments Bank; and Vishwas Patel, Chairman, Payments Council of India. Edited excerpts:

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Digital Payments

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 06:06 IST

`
.