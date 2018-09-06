By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Road assets likely to see higher PE interest in the coming quarters
- Samara Capital to buy more firms to create platforms for retail, logistics
- South-based firms take significant pie of private equity investment
- Shapoorji in talks with investors to raise $250 mn for housing platform
- ADIA-backed Lake Shore India Advisory planning to build four malls in India
- With half a dozen deals this year, good exits fuel TPG's India aggression
- PE investments see upward trend, tally at $11.51 bn in Jan-July: Thornton
- KKR to buy 60% in Ramky Enviro Engineers for $560 mn, values co at $925 mn
- Metro Bikes raises $12.2 million from Sequoia, Accel, TaxiForSure investor
- A Snapshot of PE activity & deals
The software & services attracted the most investments, accounting for 24.16% of the total deal value, followed by banks (12.14%), diversified financials, and others
Business Standard Last Updated at September 6, 2018 02:11 IST
First Published: Thu, September 06 2018. 02:07 IST
