AI can translate into meaningful outcomes with a focus on personalisation

The cool factor and buzzword status of Artificial Intelligence (AI) aside, there is a genuine case to be made for leveraging AI in solving one of the biggest focus areas in the Indian retail banking today - making the transition from product focus to customer centricity.

However, the reality remains that except for a few use cases such as chatbots and back-office automation, AI’s foray into Indian retail banking is yet to truly succeed in translating that magic sauce into a personalised experience for customers or material business result for the banks. I will attempt to explain four ...