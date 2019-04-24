AI, IoT among top 8 supply chain technology trends in 2019: Gartner

Future ready Gartner, Inc. Gartner, Inc. has identified artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, internet of things (IoT), robotic process automation, autonomous things, digital supply chain twin, blockchain in supply chain and immersive experience as the top eight supply chain technology trends in 2019.

The advisory company has predicted that each one of these technologies will be used even more in the coming days. "These technologies are those that supply chain leaders simply cannot ignore," said Christian Titze, research vice president at Gartner. While most of these ...