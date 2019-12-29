Answer to Strategist Quiz #645

1. Name the brand that is putting up its first advertisement at the coveted Super Bowl 2020. Its ad focuses on people coming together on ___ over shared interests and experiences.

Facebook. 2. From an advertising strategy adopted by Xiaomi, Google Pay and Trivago this year what is common to them? They have all used their senior executives (employees) instead of celebrities in their respective ad campaigns. 3. Connect Pinocchio, Warren Buffet, the racoons and the woodchunks and what do you arrive at? These cartoon characters are all part of the sequel to Government ...