Answers to The Strategist Quiz (#564)

1. This commodity was given its name by seafarers during the 16th and 17th century.

It’s named after a mythical ghost-monster found in many Spanish and Portuguese speaking countries. India produces 23,000 million of this commodity and is considered one of the largest producers in the world. The name coconut is derived from seafarers during the 16th and 17th century for its resemblance to a head. ‘Coco’ and ‘coconut’ came from 1521 encounters by Portuguese and Spanish explorers with Pacific islanders, with the coconut shell reminding them of a ghost or ...