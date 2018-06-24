Answers to the Strategist quiz #566

1. Connect the T-Model, Tango, Telstar, Allen and Top Star and what do you arrive at? Names of some of the former FIFA World cup match balls.

The 2018 world cup match ball is Adidas’ Telstar 18 and is being outsourced to a firm called Forward Sports in Sialkot, Pakistan 2. Name the brand that has launched its product in the World’s first recyclable shampoo bottle made with beach plastic? P&G’s Head and Shoulders 2-in-1 Classic clean shampoo 3. In the mid-90s the CEO of this Global Corporation chartered a Discovery Team to develop a system that would allow ...