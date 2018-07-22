Answers to the Strategist quiz #570

1. The harp is the official national emblem of the Republic of Ireland and can be found on the Republic's coinage.

Why is its harp always shown with its straight edge to the right? Ans: Since Guinness, the beer brand had trademarked the harp symbol in 1876. The Irish Free State Government of 1922, had to turn the official government harp the other way to differentiate between the trademarked Guinness harp and the official state emblem 2. Connect the Founder of a company, the derogatory word for Blacks in the USA and the centre for economic research at Purdue university and what ...