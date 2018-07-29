Answers to the Strategist quiz #571

1) It is historically established that this institution was first invented in ancient Iraq, as early as the 2nd millennium B. C. by the sacred prostitutes of Babylonian temples. Name it.

Banks. As the earnings of the sacred prostitutes of these temples accumulated into massive stores of wealth, they were in a position to lend money for business ventures 2) This invention was accidental, the employee of this US company was trying to develop and alternative to CFCs used in refrigerators. Later, atomic bomb scientists used it for containing corrosive gases and it was used in the nose cones ...