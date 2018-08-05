Answers to the Strategist quiz #572

1. It can be found in the earliest surviving poetry, composed by Homer in the 8th Century BC. In the Iliad he describes some of the tech wonders produced by Hepahaistos god of metallurgy and craftsmanship. Name the concept that relates very well to what is happening in the tech world today.

Ans: Automata. An organised machine which imitates the movement of a living body. Hephaistos manufactured mechanical golden maid servants, endowed with the gift of speech and intelligence like the present day robots 2. As a CEO he made this company one of the most powerful ones in the world. The ...