1. Ball Bearings. Companies like SKF, FAG, and ZF Sachs etc. have manufacturing facilities in this city. 2. KFC 3. It comprises of CGI-created models, Shudu being the main one who appeared alongside robo-girls Margo and Zhi for the French fashion house Balmain 4.

Paris green. Apart from being used as an insecticide it is also used as a pigment for painting. 5. Durex Condoms 6. Owen Maclaren. In 1965 inspired by the birth of his granddaughter, Maclaren changed modern parenting by inventing the first umbrella-fold baby buggy. 7. They are the early adopters who use the ...