Answers to the Strategist quiz #599

1. The Dissolution of the Monasteries, in the late 1530s was one of the most revolutionary events in English history.

It was the set of administrative and legal processes between 1536 and 1541 by which Henry VIII disbanded Catholic monasteries, priories, convents and friaries in England, Wales and Ireland, appropriated their income, disposed of their assets, and reassigned or dismissed their former members and functions. What financial method was used to value the assets? The traditional method of valuing future income streams as a present capital sum known as "years' ...