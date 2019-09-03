Answers to the Strategist quiz 628

1. In 1870s, the president of Western Union, considered to be a giant among companies then, called __a toy and rejected an offer to purchase the rights to this invention for $100,000. It went down as a leading company unable to appreciate and embrace new technology.

Name the invention and the company that approached him. Telephone, the Bell telephone company 2. Very recently, Amazon has joined the ranks of Microsoft and Google as far as India is concerned. What do you infer from this statement? All three have their largest offices outside of US located in ...