Answers to the Strategist quiz 641

1. Recently Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge posted a historic time of 1:59:40 as he completed the fastest marathon distance at the Ineos Challenge in Vienna, Austria. A day after that, Brigid Kosgei smashed the record for the fastest marathon (female) at the Boston marathon.

Name the common technology used by both and also name the brand that supplied it to them. Both were wearing Nike shoes featuring its Vaporfly technology. 2. In Norse mythology this is a huge hall ruled over by the god Odin. Chosen by Odin, half of those who die in combat travel to this hall upon death, led by ...