Audit continues to be considered a taboo, says Spatial Access's CEO

Indian advertisers together spent over Rs 60,000 crore (Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2019) on different media last year. What are the key audit and transparency issues the industry needs to address? At 12 to 14 per cent per annum, India is one of the fastest growing advertising markets.

Over a period of time, television has become the biggest media, print is becoming smaller, and digital media is growing. Interestingly, in terms of media spends, digital as a platform is becoming bigger than outdoor, radio and cinema put together. Again, Rs 60,000 crore is a lot of money in the ...