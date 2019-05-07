Bank of Baroda paints 3 brands with one brush, unpacks a new identity kit

Even as Bank of Baroda (BoB) goes all out to emphasise the transition underway to bring Dena and Vijaya Bank into its fold is harmonious, a glimpse of just how fraught the task is was visible last month when Karnataka chief minister, H D Kumaraswamy made the merger an election issue. “Was the Dakshina Kannada bank, Vijaya Bank making a loss (that it had to be merged)?” he blustered at a political rally.

His question may have been buried in the cacophonous din of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but the spectre of potential fissures that Kumaraswamy’s question raised, ...