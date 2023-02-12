Barings PE may sell some stake in Coforge for up to Rs 2,600 cr: sources

-
Barings Private Equity may sell part of its 40 per cent stake in Coforge via block deals, banking sources said.
The private equity firm has hired financial services provider IIFL to seek investors' interest in the company and has offered up to seven per cent discount to the Friday closing market price of Rs 4,348 a share.
The shares offered are worth Rs 1,300 crore, with a greenshoe option of equivalent value, taking the total deal size to Rs 2,600 crore.
Coforge was earlier known as NIIT Technologies, and is based in Noida and New Jersey, United States.
In April 2019, Barings Private Equity Asia had signed an agreement to buy about 30 per cent stake in Coforge on a fully-diluted basis from promoter entities at a price of Rs 1,394 per share. The aggregate deal was Rs 2,627 crore ($381 million). Barings later launched an open offer to increase its stake
First Published: Sun, February 12 2023. 13:47 IST
