Beauty in the beast: The experience of driving new Mercedes on F1 track

Driving at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, India’s only Formula 1 track, is serious business. You need to wear your balaclava, your globally certified helmet and sit through a five-minute lecture where officials explain through audio visual means the dos and don’ts of track driving.

No, I am not here to participate in an F1 race but to try out the most powerful Mercedes-Benz E-Class of all time — the AMG E 63 S 4Matic+. The look of the car has already bowled me over. The exterior is expressive, with a new radiator grille, coupé-style inset ...