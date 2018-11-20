Big brands are lining up for a slice of Ayushmann Khurrana's fan base

That is one thing off the bucket list, says 34-year old Ayushmann Khurrana who has had a good run at the box office with two of his recent movies, the crime thriller Andhadhun and a feel-good entertainer Badhaai Ho. Khurrana speaks with a mix of naivete and unadulterated excitement about his latest ad for Coca-Cola’s ‘Share a Coke’ campaign in the country.

It was a dream come true says the 10-film old Khurrana who has 12 brands under his belt. Unlike many of his peers, he is not shying away from a cola ad (yet) though he does draw the line at a tobacco-paan masala ...