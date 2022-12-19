BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: Irdai member Rakesh Joshi to speak at event

Rakesh Joshi is a member of the country’s insurance regulator — the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai). He is in charge of the investment and finance segment. Joshi assumed charge as a Member of the on March 22, 2022, with a term of three years. He has more than 37 years of experience in the industry.



At the end of October, Joshi was made the head of a 15-member Consultative Committee set up by . The committee, which will have a term of two years, has been tasked with identifying the challenges to increasing the penetration of in the country, and making suitable recommendations to overcome them.



The committee, whose aim is to achieve the goal of universalisation of in the country, will identify problems in the entire health insurance value chain and make appropriate recommendations. It will also recommend ways to facilitate the ease of doing business in the health .



A BSc graduate from Presidency College, Kolkata, Joshi joined India’s largest lender, State Bank of India, as a direct recruit officer in the cadre of Probationary Officer in 1984. He was formerly executive vice-president and group head (debt capital markets) at SBI Capital Markets.