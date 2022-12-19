JUST IN
BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: Irdai member Rakesh Joshi to speak at event
BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: Fireside chat with Paytm CEO Vijay Sharma
BS BFSI Insight Summit: Who's who of PSBs to take part in panel discussion
BS BFSI Insight Summit: India's biggest BFSI Summit to kick off on Dec 21
BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: Sebi ex-chief Damodaran to inaugurate the expo
BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: Fireside chat with RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das
Meta, Qualcomm to develop premium experiences for Quest platform
Business doyens of independent India
Indian brands that made the world sit up and take notice
How is India celebrating 75 years of freedom?
You are here: Home » Specials Â» News
BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: Fireside chat with Paytm CEO Vijay Sharma
icon-arrow-left
BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: Sebi member Ashwani Bhatia to speak at event
Business Standard

BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: Irdai member Rakesh Joshi to speak at event

Joshi was made the head of a 15-member Health Insurance Consultative Committee set up by Irdai in October. He has more than 37 years of experience in the financial services industry

Topics
IRDAI | financial services | BFSI

BS Reporter 

Rakesh Joshi, Member (Finance & Investment), IRDAI, BFSI Summit
Rakesh Joshi, Member (Finance & Investment), IRDAI

Rakesh Joshi is a member of the country’s insurance regulator — the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai). He is in charge of the investment and finance segment. Joshi assumed charge as a Member of the Irdai on March 22, 2022, with a term of three years. He has more than 37 years of experience in the financial services industry.

At the end of October, Joshi was made the head of a 15-member Health Insurance Consultative Committee set up by Irdai. The committee, which will have a term of two years, has been tasked with identifying the challenges to increasing the penetration of health insurance in the country, and making suitable recommendations to overcome them.

The committee, whose aim is to achieve the goal of universalisation of health insurance in the country, will identify problems in the entire health insurance value chain and make appropriate recommendations. It will also recommend ways to facilitate the ease of doing business in the health insurance sector.

A BSc graduate from Presidency College, Kolkata, Joshi joined India’s largest lender, State Bank of India, as a direct recruit officer in the cadre of Probationary Officer in 1984. He was formerly executive vice-president and group head (debt capital markets) at SBI Capital Markets.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IRDAI

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 22:21 IST

`
.