BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: Leading economists to discuss recession fears

Samiran Chakraborty, Chief Economist, India, Citibank





Samiran Chakraborty has been with Citigroup since 2015. Prior to that, he was the Head of South Asia Macro Research at Standard Chartered. His expertise ranges from analysing macro fundamentals of the Indian to Indian financial markets. He is also a member of CII’s and Ficci’s Economic Affairs Sub-Committee, and CNBC’s Citizen’s . Earlier, he has also served as chief economist with ICICI Bank, and been faculty for mathematical economics at the Delhi School of Economics.

Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, SBI





As Group Chief Economic Adviser at SBI, Soumya Kanti Ghosh co-authored a paper that captured payroll data in India for both the formal and the informal sector. Following this, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation and Employees State Insurance Corporation started giving out monthly payroll data. Ghosh is a member of the working group set up by the government to revise the Wholesale Price Index. He has also worked with Tata AIA, American Express and .

Gaurav Kapur, Senior Vice-President & Chief Economist, IndusInd Bank





Gaurav Kapur has worked extensively in the field of country risk management and sovereign ratings and on the credit ratings review of key economies in Asia, including India. Previously, Kapur had a stint with ICRIER and worked as a senior economist with Royal Bank of Scotland. He has also been a member of the RBI’s committee for review of the national household inflation expectations survey, which is now a key input for monetary policy.

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA





As Chief Economist at ICRA, Aditi Nayar leads research in policy assessment, fiscal analysis and debt sustainability at the sovereign and sub-sovereign level. She has been a part of credit rating exercises for sub-sovereign debt in India like power discoms and urban local bodies. Educated at Oxford University and Indiana University, she previously worked with the World Bank as a research analyst, where her focus was on fiscal and macroeconomic issues.

Mridul Saggar, professor of practice, IIM Kozhikode; formerly Member and RBI ED





Mridul Saggar has been a central banker for three decades, with experience in various fields related to macroeconomics, monetary policy, financial markets, international financial architecture and global financial regulatory reforms. He holds a doctoral degree from Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research, Mumbai, and has been a fellow at Princeton University. He has also represented India at various international bodies like the IMF, G20, Brics and Saarc.