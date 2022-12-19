BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: RBI Deputy Guv M Rajeshwar Rao to speak

M Rajeshwar Rao was appointed Deputy Governor of the (RBI) in October 2020. He joined the Reserve Bank in 1984 and as a career central banker has had exposure in various aspects of the central bank’s functioning.



He has spent almost four decades at the RBI, in departments including financial market operations, internal debt management, and foreign exchange management. As Deputy Governor, Rao looks after the Department of Regulation, the Department of Communication, the Enforcement Department, the Inspection Department, the Legal Department and the Risk Monitoring Department.



The department of regulation under Rajeshwar Rao was instrumental in devising several measures, including the one-time debt recast scheme during the Covid-19 pandemic, which helped borrowers and banks to tide over the crisis with minimum impact.



As Executive Director, he was the RBI’s representative on the Markets Committee of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). Rajeshwar Rao has a BA in Economics and an MBA from the University of Cochin.



He is also a Certificated Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers.