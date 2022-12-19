JUST IN
BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: Irdai member Rakesh Joshi to speak at event
BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: Fireside chat with Paytm CEO Vijay Sharma
BS BFSI Insight Summit: Who's who of PSBs to take part in panel discussion
BS BFSI Insight Summit: India's biggest BFSI Summit to kick off on Dec 21
BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: Sebi ex-chief Damodaran to inaugurate the expo
BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: Fireside chat with RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das
Meta, Qualcomm to develop premium experiences for Quest platform
Business doyens of independent India
Indian brands that made the world sit up and take notice
How is India celebrating 75 years of freedom?
You are here: Home » Specials Â» News
BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: Sebi member Ashwani Bhatia to speak at event
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: RBI Deputy Guv M Rajeshwar Rao to speak

Rao looks after the Department of Regulation, the Department of Communication, the Enforcement Department, the Inspection Department, the Legal Department and the Risk Monitoring Department

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | Enforcement Directorate | BFSI

BS Reporter 

M Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy Governor, RBI, BFSI Summit
M Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy Governor, RBI

M Rajeshwar Rao was appointed Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in October 2020. He joined the Reserve Bank in 1984 and as a career central banker has had exposure in various aspects of the central bank’s functioning.

He has spent almost four decades at the RBI, in departments including financial market operations, internal debt management, and foreign exchange management. As Deputy Governor, Rao looks after the Department of Regulation, the Department of Communication, the Enforcement Department, the Inspection Department, the Legal Department and the Risk Monitoring Department.

The department of regulation under Rajeshwar Rao was instrumental in devising several measures, including the one-time debt recast scheme during the Covid-19 pandemic, which helped borrowers and banks to tide over the crisis with minimum impact.

As Executive Director, he was the RBI’s representative on the Markets Committee of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). Rajeshwar Rao has a BA in Economics and an MBA from the University of Cochin.

He is also a Certificated Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reserve Bank of India

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 22:25 IST

`
.